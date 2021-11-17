We have some new Transformers footwear on the market. Akedo have just revealed t
heir new*Transformers x Akedo Transformers The Movie 1986 High-Top Trainers. These trainers will be a limited edition of only 400 pairs which are already available at Zavvi website
for*?49.99 ($50.74 approximately). Designed by artist Florey with art direction by Matt Ferguson. Inspired by*the title scene patters from the Transformers 1986 movie. Inner Decepticon insignia, outer Autobot insignia. Materials. Upper: Cotton Canvas. Sole: Gum Rubber. This is our second*Transformers-themed shoes in the market in a few days, hot on the heels of the<a href="https://news.tfw2005.com/2021/11/17/transformers-x-adidas-optimus-prime-and-megatron-running-shoes-revealed-444912"> Transformers x » Continue Reading.
