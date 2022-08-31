Third Party company*Cang Toys, via their*Weibo account
, have shared images of the gray prototype of their*CT-Chiyou-03 Firmament (G1 Divebomb). This new take on the G1 Predacons brings us a very interesting design, stylized for sure but still recognizable as the classic G1 characters. Hugerhino shows a pretty detailed rhino mode with a highly poseable robot mode. We also have a look at his combiner mode as the leg of the Thunderking (Predaking) combiner (combined with one of the new wolf/foot components). Click on the bar to see the mirrored images after the break. Let us know your impressions on » Continue Reading.
The post Cang Toys CT-Chiyou-06 Hugerhino (G1 Headstrong) Gray Prototype Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...