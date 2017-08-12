|
Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus, Cybertron And Voyager Nitro And Scorn Out A
Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member*[Wing_Saber-X], we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus, Cybertron And Voyager Nitro And Scorn Are Out At Malaysian Retail. Nitro and Scorn were spotted at ToysRus at KLCC. Each selling for 159.90 Malaysian Ringgit or 40 Dollars aproximately, Infernocus and Cybertron Primus were also found at the same store. Cybertron Primus has got a price of*1,000 Ringgits which is 200 Dollars aproximately. Happy hunting for all Malaysian fans. You can keep on sharing your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!
The post Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus, Cybertron And Voyager Nitro And Scorn Out At Malaysian Retail
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.