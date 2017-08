Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus, Cybertron And Voyager Nitro And Scorn Out A

Thanks to fellow 2005 Boards member [Wing_Saber-X], we can report that Transformers: The Last Knight Infernocus, Cybertron And Voyager Nitro And Scorn Are Out At Malaysian Retail. Nitro and Scorn were spotted at ToysRus at KLCC. Each selling for 159.90 Malaysian Ringgit or 40 Dollars aproximately, Infernocus and Cybertron Primus were also found at the same store. Cybertron Primus has got a price of 1,000 Ringgits which is 200 Dollars aproximately. Happy hunting for all Malaysian fans. You can keep on sharing your sightings around the world at the 2005 Boards!