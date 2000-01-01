Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 07:34 PM   #1
alternatorfan
g1 baby
Join Date: May 2008
Location: winnipeg
Posts: 2,950
Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
Just curious??
Today, 08:03 PM   #2
neevnav
Robot Master
Join Date: May 2009
Location: Ontario
Posts: 798
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
Not in Ontario.
Today, 08:09 PM   #3
timcrook
Masterpiece
timcrook's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2014
Location: Vancouver
Posts: 1,009
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
Wave 2 isn't even out yet, no need to rush
Today, 08:49 PM   #4
General Tekno
Lugnut rules!
General Tekno's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary AB
Posts: 2,469
Send a message via AIM to General Tekno Send a message via MSN to General Tekno
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
They're just doing curbsides still IIRC.
Today, 08:52 PM   #5
Sun Swipe Prime
Canadian Slag
Sun Swipe Prime's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2009
Location: Vancouver, BC
Posts: 3,628
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
Stores are only open for curbside pick up around my area, soooo.

Besides, things might be going well, but from what I've seen from the way stupid people are acting even now, as soon as we open up a little, I'm anticipating a nice spike. So, if anything, I'm not going to be an early adopter. I'm going stay home just bit longer, and see how it goes first.
Today, 08:55 PM   #6
UsernamePrime
Custom User Title Prime
UsernamePrime's Avatar
Join Date: Jan 2020
Location: Ontario
Posts: 132
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
Manitoba has some stores, patios open so long as distancing is in place. It's vague. Call your local TRU and they can tell you.
Today, 09:02 PM   #7
ngnaw
Robot in Disguise
ngnaw's Avatar
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Montreal
Posts: 567
Re: Are we allowed back in toys r us now???(everything's open now right??)
In Quebec we're in the shits and we're starting to open too soon. Makes no sense...
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.