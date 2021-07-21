|
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal & Reformatting Megatron Announced for Walmart Coll
Coming to us from IGN
, we have the reveals for R.E.D. Optimus Primal and Reformatting Megatron. They are both a part of the Walmart Collector Con and will be available both there and Hasbro Pulse on July 23 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT for $22.99. Both figures come in at 6-inches tall and are non-converting, as is the case with the R.E.D. line. By going R.E.D., Hasbro opted to “bring collectors the most screen-accurate versions of their favorite characters” for Primal and Megatron. Optimus Primal has 30 points of articulation and detailed paint, coming in at 74 deco » Continue Reading.
