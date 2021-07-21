Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal & Reformatting Megatron Announced for Walmart Coll


Coming to us from IGN, we have the reveals for R.E.D. Optimus Primal and Reformatting Megatron. They are both a part of the Walmart Collector Con and will be available both there and Hasbro Pulse on July 23 at 10 AM ET/7 AM PT for $22.99. Both figures come in at 6-inches tall and are non-converting, as is the case with the R.E.D. line. By going R.E.D., Hasbro opted to "bring collectors the most screen-accurate versions of their favorite characters" for Primal and Megatron. Optimus Primal has 30 points of articulation and detailed paint, coming in at 74 deco

The post Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal & Reformatting Megatron Announced for Walmart Collector Con appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 02:54 PM
wervenom
Re: Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal & Reformatting Megatron Announced for Walmart
Think I'm gonna need that Megs
