Third party company Newage Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account
, images of two new variants of their impressive N27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime)
: N27EX David and N27D David. N27EX David features a new G1 toy-inspired deco with metallic finishing and new G1-toy head, It comes with all the accessories of the original N27 David release (extra hands, Matrix, trailer, roller, gun, and energy axe) plus a new face for*H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron).
N27D David is a gray “Sleepy Mode” redeco for you to recreate the death of Optimus Prime as seen » Continue Reading.
