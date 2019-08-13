Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 11:30 AM
Super_Megatron
Newage N27EX David & N27D David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime Variants) Images


Third party company Newage Toys have revealed, via their Facebook account, images of two new variants of their impressive N27 David (Legends Scale G1 Optimus Prime): N27EX David and N27D David. N27EX David features a new G1 toy-inspired deco with metallic finishing and new G1-toy head, It comes with all the accessories of the original N27 David release (extra hands, Matrix, trailer, roller, gun, and energy axe) plus a new face for*H9 Agamemnon (Legends Scaled G1 Megatron). N27D David is a gray “Sleepy Mode” redeco for you to recreate the death of Optimus Prime as seen &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Newage N27EX David & N27D David (Legends Scale Optimus Prime Variants) Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



