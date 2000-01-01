Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Funko Pop Vinyl - Transformers G1 Optimus Prime #22 - Retro Style Figure Review
Today, 10:01 PM
Megatron75
Alternator
Join Date: Oct 2013
Location: Toronto
Posts: 943
Funko Pop Vinyl - Transformers G1 Optimus Prime #22 - Retro Style Figure Review
Check out this quick review of the new Transformers G1 Optimus Prime #22 - Funko Pop Vinyl Retro Style Figure. Do you plan to pick this up when you see it?
https://youtu.be/wh2_e_h1Rz8
