Transforrmers Botbots Series 5 Blind Bags Found At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Board member*GiganGoji*for giving us the heads up of his sighting of the Transforrmers Botbots Series 5 Blind Bags at US retail. These new lemon green blind bags bring us new tribes and Botbots, including the new hard to find Golden Botbots from the*Winners Circle*tribe. They were found at*Grocery Outlet stores (discount retailer, active in six states) in Washington for $1.99 each. Dont forget that you can also find the*complete Series 5 blind bags identification codes list *on this*news post
*and that the Botbots have a new animated comedy series in the works
. Happy hunting!
