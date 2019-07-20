|
War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Ratchet Official Renders
Courtesy of Autobase Aichi
War for Cybertron: Siege Deluxe Ratchet Official Renders. Ratchet, while being a repaint with a new head of Siege Ironhide, it sure gets his own personality thanks to the white deco and new accessories. One of the images shows a third "Medical Bay Mode" which will work well with Micromasters. Siege Ratchet will be a Walgreens exclusive in the US, but it has been found in Hong Kong as a ToysRUs exclusive
there. Check the images after the jump and the let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
