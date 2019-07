Transformers War For Cybertron: Siege Ratchet Spotted At Hong Kong Retail

Via the* HK-TF Facebook group *we have a very unexpected surprise. The Deluxe Siege Ratchet figure, revealed as an upcoming Walgreens exclusive in the US, has been found at retail in Hong Kong. Ratchet was found at ToysRUs in Hong Kong for*200 HKD (or $26.00 approximately). According to the information shared on the Facebook post, Ratchet is a ToysRUs exclusive in the area. Let's be patient for this figure to hit Walgreens stores in the US. Click on the bar to see the mirrored image and then share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!