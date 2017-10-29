Entertainment Earth have updated their listing for the Rescue Bots Megabots Wave 3
case with an image of the assortment, which includes our first look at the new Quick Dig Boulder. Quick Dig Boulder continues Boulder’s trend of transforming into any sort of large construction vehicle by having him now turn into an excavator, with a vehicle mode resembling the Cybertronian trucks used for Pipes and Huffer in Transformers Animated. Entertainment Earth reports this assortment is due for a release in December, so we might see this on shelves around then or possibly in January 2018. He’s accompanied by » Continue Reading.
The post Rescue Bots Quick Dig Boulder Image
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...