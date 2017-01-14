Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 10:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,814
Transformers Optimus Prime issue 3 iBooks preview


Apple’s iBooks service has also added a preview of the upcoming Transformers: Optimus Prime issue 3! This issue opens with a flashback to Cybertron before the great wars – and the day that Soundwave first met Orion Pax, the robot who would one day become Optimus Prime! What secrets will be revealed through this heretofore untold story of these two major characters meeting for the first time? You’ll have to pick up the issue when it hits comic stores to find out!

The post Transformers Optimus Prime issue 3 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
