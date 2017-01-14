Apple’s iBooks
service has also added a preview of the upcoming Transformers: Optimus Prime issue 3! This issue opens with a flashback to Cybertron before the great wars – and the day that Soundwave first met Orion Pax, the robot who would one day become Optimus Prime! What secrets will be revealed through this heretofore untold story of these two major characters meeting for the first time? You’ll have to pick up the issue when it hits comic stores to find out!
