Robots in Disguise and Generations release update for Slovakia



TFW2005 member Pavol Palat has shared with us an update on Transformers toys available in Slovkia! He reports that a large number of recent releases are now available in the country, including the new Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners, and the excellent Titans Return Deluxe Wave 2. The full list of new toys available in Slovakia is given below. These were all spotted in*Alltoys stores. Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Wave 1 – Primestrong and Beeside Titans Return Legends Wave 2 – Runble, Ravage, and Laserbeak Titans Return Deluxe Wave 2 – Chromedome, Mindwipe, Highbrow, and Wolfwire Combiner Wars (!)



TFW2005 member Pavol Palat has shared with us an update on Transformers toys available in Slovkia! He reports that a large number of recent releases are now available in the country, including the new Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners, and the excellent Titans Return Deluxe Wave 2. The full list of new toys available in Slovakia is given below. These were all spotted in*Alltoys stores. Robots in Disguise Crash Combiners Wave 1 – Primestrong and Beeside Titans Return Legends Wave 2 – Runble, Ravage, and Laserbeak Titans Return Deluxe Wave 2 – Chromedome, Mindwipe, Highbrow, and Wolfwire Combiner Wars (!)

