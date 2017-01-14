Toyhax/Reprolabels
dropped by again and gave us an update for their newest label sets. Here is what Delta Star of Reprolabels has to share with us: Happy New Year! Here’s the first Toyhax line up of 2017! Leading the year off with an amazing sticker set for Titans Return Galvatron
that gives the toy some much needed detail and highlights. Oh and we also decided throw in brand new helmet parts!*For those of you who own Takara’s Galvatron
rest assured that you are not forgotten. We’ve made a version just for you! Here we go! <a href="http://toyhax.com/for-titans-ret/2246-labels-for-tr-titan-masters-wave-3.html">Wave » Continue Reading.
