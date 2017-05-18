Seth and Vangelus look at the latest legends, contemplate blindboxed cat completion, and serve up answers to strangely-synchronized listener questions. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW Episode 459 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here: Transformers Podcast on iTunes
. Were now also » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 459 Now Online!
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...