Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 459 Now Online!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 01:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,649
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 459 Now Online!


Seth and Vangelus look at the latest legends, contemplate blindboxed cat completion, and serve up answers to strangely-synchronized listener questions. You can download and comment on it here: WTF@TFW  Episode 459 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here. If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here: Transformers Podcast on iTunes. Were now also &#187; Continue Reading.

The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 459 Now Online! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Movie Human Alliance Bumblebee Jazz Barricade Ark Playset Lot Sam
Transformers
Transformers Movie Premium Series Blackout Barricade Starscream Brawl Scorponok
Transformers
Transformers Original 1986 G1 Trypticon Near Complete + Bonus Figures!
Transformers
Transformers G1 Lot - Incomplete, Parts/Repair Customize
Transformers
Transformers Subscription Service ? TFSS 5.0 PRETENDER OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece MP-9 Rodimus Prime Takara 100% Complete!
Transformers
Vintage Transformers figures and accessories lot
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:25 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.