Lego Optimus Prime Confirmed, Coming June 2022


Via the official Lego Twitter page, we now have confirmation of a rumor that has been floating around for a little while now – that a Lego Optimus Prime set is indeed headed our way, as announced by a short teaser video which also notes that it will be coming in June of this year. We unfortunately have no images or details of the actual set at the moment, but stay tuned as we do hope to see more on this shortly. Let us know what you’re hoping to see out of this set on the boards!

The post Lego Optimus Prime Confirmed, Coming June 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



