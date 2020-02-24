|
Flame Toys Upcoming Furai Model & Kuro Kara Kuri Figures Extra Images
Twitter user @maroyasha
*shared images of a promotional Flame Toys pamphlet*that was given to attendees at New York Toy Fair 2020 with extra images of upcoming Furai Model & Kuro Kara Kuri Figures.* We have color and b&w sketches, gray prototypes and extra images of some previously announced items plus some reveals: Kuro Kara Kuri Line.*These are high quality action figures, top finishing, articulation, premium materials and die-cast parts. Victory Leo & Victory Saber (combined with Star Saber) – Gray prototype additional images. The Fallen –*Gray prototype additional images. Furai Model Line.*This is a line of » Continue Reading.
