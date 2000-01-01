Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
>
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Danedner
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 11:38 AM
#
1
Supernova
Second star to the right
Join Date: Feb 2009
Location: North Bay, ON
Posts: 1,148
Danedner
This gentleman purchased a few figures from me recently. Real nice person to deal with! Thanks again!
__________________
Every expressed opinion is valid as long as that opinion is validly expressed.
Transformers and Other Stuff For Sale
My Feedback Thread
Supernova
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Supernova
Find More Posts by Supernova
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers Generations Titan Class Metroplex with Autobot Scamper Figure
Transformers Beast Wars Magnaboss
Transformers Beast Wars 10th Anniversary Series 1 lot of 6 & Transmutate
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal Optimus Primal, Cheetor & Tarantulas Lot of 3
Transformers Beast Wars lot of 4 Silverbolt, Inferno, Quickstrike
Transformers Beast Wars Transmetal 2 TM2 Optimal Optimus complete BW TM2
Transformers Siege War For Cybertron WFC PHANTOM STRIKE SQUADRON MISB w/shipper
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
12:47 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.