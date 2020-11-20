Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 iTunes Preview


Series artist – and TFW2005 member – Josh Burcham joins TFW2005 member Sockie in updating our February solicitations coverage with the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of Transformers Beast Wars issue #1. Push the buttons that lead you to join in the discussion of this newly revealed artwork on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Erik Burnham (Author), Josh Burcham (Artist, Cover Artist), Fico Ossio (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), Nick Brokenshire (Cover Artist) Celebrating 25 years of Beast Wars! In the future, the planet Cybertron belongs to the scientific-minded Maximals and the action-oriented Predacons! When &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers Beast Wars: Issue #1 iTunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



