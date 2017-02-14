Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 36,992
Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Product And Case Details


There’s quite a lot of buzz surrounding Transformers: The Last Knight toys by Hasbro these days. Lots of rumors flying around. Here we are delivering to you, some official technical details of the upcoming toyline so that it may help [somehow] to identify fake rumors and possible true rumors. Bear in mind that the list we received is for International Releases and the Domestic (US) details may differ. Tidbits: The Premier Edition will be known as the Classic Edition on certain countries/regions and is applied not only to Deluxe and Voyager but also to Legion as well. We believe that &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers: The Last Knight Toyline Product And Case Details appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
