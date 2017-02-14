Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 36,992

From G1 To RID: How Starscream And Blurr Received Their Makeover



Hasbro Pulse has a new update for us. Going behind the scenes of Transformers: Robots In Disguise, we are treated to a good look at how G1 inspired RID’s Starscream as well as Blurr from the upcoming third season. What elements of the G1 Starscream sculpt inspired this redesign? We wanted to hold onto certain iconic design traits to maintain his epic looksuch as his chest exhaust design, graphic pattern on his wing, his overall color scheme, and his twin null ray blasters. What was your motivation behind Blurs build? Blurs a fast talking, speed loving Autobot. We wanted his



The post







More... Hasbro Pulse has a new update for us. Going behind the scenes of Transformers: Robots In Disguise, we are treated to a good look at how G1 inspired RID’s Starscream as well as Blurr from the upcoming third season. What elements of the G1 Starscream sculpt inspired this redesign? We wanted to hold onto certain iconic design traits to maintain his epic looksuch as his chest exhaust design, graphic pattern on his wing, his overall color scheme, and his twin null ray blasters. What was your motivation behind Blurs build? Blurs a fast talking, speed loving Autobot. We wanted his » Continue Reading. The post From G1 To RID: How Starscream And Blurr Received Their Makeover appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th



__________________