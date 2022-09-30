It’s a bag-rustlin’ good ol’ time this episode of WTF @ TFW! Vangelus tackles a potential cryptid outbreak amidst a Trampoline Battle Royale, Aaron has the biggest possible acquisition (with absolutely zero stress whatsoever!) and TJ’s lawyers wish to remind you that no children were harmed in the aforementioned Trampoline Battle Royale. Also that it’s time to talk about Velocitron, I guess. Nothing major. You can download and comment on it here: WTF @ TFW ? 623 ? September 1 2022 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 623 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...