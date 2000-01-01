Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers General Discussion
Reload this Page Cleaning used figures
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:38 AM   #1
Yonoid
Energon
Yonoid's Avatar
Join Date: Dec 2015
Location: Oakville
Posts: 887
Cleaning used figures
any tips on cleaning disinfecting used figures?

picked up some used stuff but I want to give it a good cleaning without ruining paint or stickers
__________________
Feedback Thread :
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...596#post687596

4 Sale:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=68541

Looking for:
TR ramhorn
TLK Cogman deluxe, Hot Rod Deluxe
Yonoid is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bumblebee 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Jazz 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Starscream 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Doubleheader 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Pincher 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Bludgeon 100%
Transformers
G1 Transformers Pretenders ? Octopunch 100%
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:59 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.