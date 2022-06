Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie Coming Back To Theaters For Its 15th Anniversary

Following our previous story about the*Transformers 2007 Live-Action Movie Coming Back is coming back to theaters for its 15th anniversary,*now we can update it with the first official poster and some additional details. This event is organized by* Fathom Events *(which also brought the *Transforrmers 1986 movie back to theaters in 2021 ) and they have updated their website with an image of the official poster and confirmation of 2 screening dates on July 10th and 14th. Tickets are on sale now via Fathom events website and you can also find a complete list of all theater locations