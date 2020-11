Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery

Courtesy of* Instagram user soundwavescat *we can share for you a great in-hand gallery of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. This is our first Masterpiece mold of the Autobot fembot. We have a closer look at Arcee's*four different face plates all of which can utilize her eye shield/scanner. Additionally, we can see Arcee's robot mode showing off her posability and some of the accessories included. Keep in mind that this is a pre-production sample *revealed some weeks ago , so there may be some changes in the final product. This figure will be officially released by December this year.