Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,694
Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery


Courtesy of*Instagram user soundwavescat*we can share for you a great in-hand gallery of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. This is our first Masterpiece mold of the Autobot fembot. We have a closer look at Arcee’s*four different face plates all of which can utilize her eye shield/scanner. Additionally, we can see Arcee’s robot mode showing off her posability and some of the accessories included. Keep in mind that this is a pre-production sample*revealed some weeks ago, so there may be some changes in the final product. This figure will be officially released by December this year. Not much &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
LOT OF 4 TRANSFORMERS MINI FIGURES. OPTIMUS PRIME
Transformers
Transformers Generations - Deluxe - JHIAXUS - MOC - Video Game Style
Transformers
transformers alternators optimus prime
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Rollbar Jeep Wrangler
Transformers
Transformers Alternators Meister
Transformers
Spoons MR-34 Bandai 1984 Tonka Go-Bot Vintage Figure Forklift
Transformers
Transformers Altenators Autobot Camshaft
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 09:52 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.