|
Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery
Courtesy of*Instagram user soundwavescat
*we can share for you a great in-hand gallery of the new Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee. This is our first Masterpiece mold of the Autobot fembot. We have a closer look at Arcee’s*four different face plates all of which can utilize her eye shield/scanner. Additionally, we can see Arcee’s robot mode showing off her posability and some of the accessories included. Keep in mind that this is a pre-production sample*revealed some weeks ago
, so there may be some changes in the final product. This figure will be officially released by December this year. Not much » Continue Reading.
The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-51 Arcee In-Hand Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca