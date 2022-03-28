Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,050
Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Found at US retail


Thanks to 2005 Board member Ikkstakk for giving us the heads up that the Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee have been found at US retail. This new sub-line consists of*redecos of several Rescue Bots Dinobots and Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots figures, but packed with a new ?Dinobots Adventures? logo, independent of the original Rescue Bots line.*Optimus Prime*is a redeco of the*Rescue Bots Optimus Prime (Dino)*with a redeco of* Rescue Bots Scale (shield).*Bumblebee*is a redeco of*Rescue Bots Bumblebee (Dino)*packed with a redeco of Rescue Bots Lance (lance). These figures were found at Kroger*Marketplace in*Louisville Kentucky, but &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee Found at US retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



