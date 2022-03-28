Thanks to 2005 Board member Ikkstakk for giving us the heads up that the Transformers Dinobots Adventures Optimus Prime And Bumblebee have been found at US retail. This new sub-line consists of*redecos of several Rescue Bots Dinobots and Dinosaur themed Rescue Bots figures
, but packed with a new ?Dinobots Adventures? logo, independent of the original Rescue Bots line.*Optimus Prime*is a redeco of the*Rescue Bots Optimus Prime (Dino)
*with a redeco of* Rescue Bots Scale (shield).*Bumblebee*is a redeco of*Rescue Bots Bumblebee (Dino)
These figures were found at Kroger Marketplace in Louisville Kentucky.
.
