IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12 Full Preview
Via*Graphic Policy
, we can share for you the full 5-page preview of the IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12. Its time for Nautica to shine in the story as Sentinel Prime wants to get the order back on Cybertron. We also have a special appearance of Autobot Road Rage. Out in the vast galaxy, Cybertronian explorers encounter all manner of beingssome friendly and some in stern opposition to Cybertronian expansion. When relations start to crumble and violence is threatened, theres only one bot to turn toNautica, head of xeno-relations. Mark September 18, 2019 for » Continue Reading.
