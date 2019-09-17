Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 09:01 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12 Full Preview


Via*Graphic Policy, we can share for you the full 5-page preview of the IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12. Its time for Nautica to shine in the story as Sentinel Prime wants to get the order back on Cybertron. We also have a special appearance of Autobot Road Rage. Out in the vast galaxy, Cybertronian explorers encounter all manner of beingssome friendly and some in stern opposition to Cybertronian expansion. When relations start to crumble and violence is threatened, theres only one bot to turn toNautica, head of xeno-relations. Mark September 18, 2019 for &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12 Full Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



