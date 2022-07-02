Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,520

Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire In-Hand Images



Coming to us via Wotafa on YouTube we have our first in-hand images the highly anticipated Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire. We have great images and clear shots of this impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Skyfire as well as some of his gimmicks and additional parts. For those wondering about scale, we have great group shots next to several other Masterpiece figures. See all the images after the break, as well as Wotafa’s video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!



The post







More... Coming to us via Wotafa on YouTube we have our first in-hand images the highly anticipated Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire. We have great images and clear shots of this impressive cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Skyfire as well as some of his gimmicks and additional parts. For those wondering about scale, we have great group shots next to several other Masterpiece figures. See all the images after the break, as well as Wotafa’s video review, and then join to the ongoing discussion on the 2005 Boards!The post Transformers Masterpiece MP-57 Skyfire In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________