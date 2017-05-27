Paulmartstore which brought you your first official look
at*Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight vehicles is bringing us the official images of Optimus Prime (Western Star 5700 XE Phantom). Furthermore, the owner of*Paulmartstore is right here on our 2005 Boards, bringing us an official look at the Special Editions of the vehicles we saw before (Bumblebee, Crosshairs, Barricade). “Just update.. there are 2 packaged versions of the cars.. one with COIN and one without. I posted pics without but here are pics of the coins that will be included on some packages. I will be selling both versions.” You » Continue Reading.
The post Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime And Special Edition Images And Info
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...