Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime And Special Edition Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,871
Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime And Special Edition Images


Paulmartstore which brought you your first official look at*Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight vehicles is bringing us the official images of Optimus Prime (Western Star 5700 XE Phantom). Furthermore, the owner of*Paulmartstore is right here on our 2005 Boards, bringing us an official look at the Special Editions of the vehicles we saw before (Bumblebee, Crosshairs, Barricade). “Just update.. there are 2 packaged versions of the cars.. one with COIN and one without. I posted pics without but here are pics of the coins that will be included on some packages. I will be selling both versions.” You &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Jada Die-Cast Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime And Special Edition Images And Info appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Platinum Edition Predaking (MISB)
Transformers
Transformers MP-09 Rodimus Convoy / Rodimus Prime (MISB)
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Titans Return Chaos On Velocitron G2 Laser Optimus Prime
Transformers
First Run Takara MP-22 Ultra Magnus *Used, Complete* -Not reissue-
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:38 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.