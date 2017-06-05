Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:10 PM
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,871
Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee In Hand Images


Via Blacklai and Weibo user Notrab, we are able to share some in hand images of the Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee figure. Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee is roughly the same size as Takara-Tomy’s Masterpiece Autobot cars like Sideswipe, with a look which is spot-on to his movie incarnation in the 2007 movie. Features such as the armcannon attachment and battlemask are also shown, along with a few views of the sides and back which show some of the tricks which made this release possible. Both consider this figure to be an excellent addition to the Masterpiece stable, fully justifying its &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Movie Masterpiece Bumblebee In Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
