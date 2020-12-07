|
X-Transbots MX-11 Locke (Masterpiece Scale G1 Kup) Color Prototype
Via a post in*TF Upgrader Network
*we have a look at the color prototype of*X-Transbots MX-11 Locke (Masterpiece Scale G1 Kup) color prototype. This is an impressive cartoon-accurate take on the Autobot old-timer warrior. The new images reveal a nice alt mode with a highly posable robot mode. All packed with a nice set of accessories: Targetmasters partners, laser gun, a Sharkticon tail whip, and 4 interchangeable faces (one with a Cy-gar). A very nice alternative for your G1 Masterpiece collection. Click on the bar to see the mirrored gallery and then join to the ongoing » Continue Reading.
The post X-Transbots MX-11 Locke (Masterpiece Scale G1 Kup) Color Prototype
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca