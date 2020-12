X-Transbots MX-11 Locke (Masterpiece Scale G1 Kup) Color Prototype

Via a post in* TF Upgrader Network *we have a look at the color prototype of*X-Transbots MX-11 Locke (Masterpiece Scale G1 Kup) color prototype. This is an impressive cartoon-accurate take on the Autobot old-timer warrior. The new images reveal a nice alt mode with a highly posable robot mode. All packed with a nice set of accessories: Targetmasters partners, laser gun, a Sharkticon tail whip, and 4 interchangeable faces (one with a Cy-gar). A very nice alternative for your G1 Masterpiece collection.