Today, 10:34 PM
The Barracuda
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2008
Location: Cranbrook, B.C.
Posts: 98
G1 Hoist and Seaspray, AFA
Hey everyone, selling the last two of my AFA Transformers, G1 Hoist and Seaspray. I've had these for probably fifteen years now and need to sort and parse down my collection. And considering these two beauties have rarely seen the light of day, stored in a banker's box in my closet, I thought I'd give them up to someone who could appreciate them and put them on display.

Hoist is rated 70+ EX (B70, W75, F90). Selling for $750.00.
Seaspray is rated 80 NM (C80, B90, F90). Selling for $500.00.

Shipping cost will depend on where in Canada you live.

Thanks for looking everyone!
