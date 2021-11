Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 47,481

Transformers voice actor Melendy Britt to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022



TFcon is happy to announce Melendy Britt the voice of Alana in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Fans of the 80s will also remember her as the voice of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe. Melendy will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Melendy Britt is presented by



The Chosen Prime . Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

