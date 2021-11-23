Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers voice actor Melendy Britt to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 47,481
Transformers voice actor Melendy Britt to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022


TFcon is happy to announce Melendy Britt the voice of Alana in Transformers Generation 1 will be a guest at TFcon Los Angeles 2022. Fans of the 80s will also remember her as the voice of She-Ra in Masters of the Universe. Melendy will be taking part in an autograph session with the attendees of America?s Ultimate Transformers Fan Experience. Please check the TFcon website for the full guest signing schedule prior to the event for the exact time. Melendy Britt is presented by The Chosen Prime. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.tfconla.com/tickets

The post Transformers voice actor Melendy Britt to attend TFcon Los Angeles 2022 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Squeezeplay Headmaster 1988 Hasbro G1 Transformers Retro Vintage Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Generations Sergant Kup - Canadian Packaging, Sealed
Transformers
DIGIVOLVING SPIRITS 03 Digimon DIABOROMON Action Figure from Japan BANDAI
Transformers
Vintage original Transformers G1 Megatron Gun Accessory
Transformers
2014 Transformers Hero Mashers Strong arm Action Figure Toy
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars: Kenner Vintage Collection 2021 Optimus Primal
Transformers
Transformers War for Cybertron Lionizer New
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.