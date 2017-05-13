Brought to you by Ocular Echo (featuring renowned TFW2005 board users Hyperoptic, brr-icy and heroic-decepticon), over a year in the making, with*more than 10,000 photos… from Afterburner to Wreck-Gar, Headmasters to Targetmasters and Minispies to Mail-aways… we present you the unofficial Photographic Archive featuring all US, European and Japanese G1 Transformers!!! Coming to a solar system near you in 2017. Enjoy an energon fizzy for sharing and two if shared with a robotic lifeform!
