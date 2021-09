evenstaves you renegade maverick Join Date: Mar 2017 Location: les Milles Isles Posts: 1,611

Re: First Look At Transformers Kingdom Deluxe Shadow Panther & Waspinator Packaging Man I don't know how I feel about these



black cat is cool, but we're also getting Ravage later

mutant mask is cool, but I kind of hate the un-altered Kingdom Cheetus mold



And the Waspinator, I don't even have (any) copy of the T30 mold, but this one just isn't selling me - like I'd rather get one of the old Takara Waspinators



Will I cave if I see them in person? Probably

But neither of them are an "OH MAN YES"

my Wanted thread

my Feedback thread __________________