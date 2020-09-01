Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,520

Transformers Generations Selects Cordon & Spin Out In-Hand Images





Via*Kreemzek*Reviews on Youtube*we have our first in-hand*images of the new Transformers Generations Selects Cordon & Spin Out. Cordon and Spin Out (sold as a 2-pack) are Diaclone redecos/retools of the Earthrise Sunstreaker mold. A very nice addition to the War For Cybertron line adding some pre-Transformers colors to the line. The figures share all the things you may like (or not) of Sunstreaker's mold. These figures were revealed in the first day of September and you can still pre-order them via our sponsors links below.





