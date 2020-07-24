Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #24 iTunes Preview


The main Transformers series concludes its Rise of the Decepticons arc, as we find Cybertron’s former inner moon in a decaying orbit around Cybertron’s sun in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of issue #24 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Join in the discussion of this installment on the 2005 boards! Creator credits: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist)

