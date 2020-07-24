|
IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #24 iTunes Preview
The main Transformers series concludes its Rise of the Decepticons arc, as we find Cybertron’s former inner moon in a decaying orbit around Cybertron’s sun in the iTunes Apple Books three-page preview of issue #24 reported by TFW2005 member Lucas35. Join in the discussion of this installment on the 2005 boards! Creator credits
: Brian Ruckley (Author), Bethany McGuire-Smith (Artist, Cover Artist), Red Powell (Cover Artist), Nicole Goux (Cover Artist)
The post IDWs Transformers (2019) Comic Series: Issue #24 iTunes Preview
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca