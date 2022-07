Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,549

Transformers Legacy Leader Darkmount (Straxus) Listing Discovered!



It’s time for even more 2023 Transformers leaks, this time from a different source – Amazon has supplied us with with a new Legacy Leader listing, for another character we think fans will be excited about: Darkmount, AKA Straxus! Take this as a rumor for now, but you can check it out and share your thoughts on the boards!



It's time for even more 2023 Transformers leaks, this time from a different source – Amazon has supplied us with with a new Legacy Leader listing, for another character we think fans will be excited about: Darkmount, AKA Straxus! Take this as a rumor for now, but you can check it out and share your thoughts on the boards!

