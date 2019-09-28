Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Hasbro Job Posting: Associate Product Designer, Transformers


Here’s the deal: you know who Hasbro is and what they do. Are you ready to take a step down the correct career path as the next Associate Product Designer for the Transformers team? Impress them! The Transformers team has an immediate need for a creative and collaborative designer. Work with the world’s best talent to invent and execute characters for our Transformers collector line. In this role you will work closely with other designers to build unique characters and play experiences for our Transformers fans and collectors’ business. You will work with world renowned cross-functional teams of graphic designers, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro Job Posting: Associate Product Designer, Transformers appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
