Optimus Prime 13 Full Preview



IDW have released the full preview of this Wednesday’s upcoming Optimus Prime 13. Following the end of First Strike, Optimus Prime sets out to find the first new Cybertronian life to emerge in four million years! Also: the final fate of the Throttlebots is revealed! All this and more in “The Dead Come Home: Part 1”. Check out the preview attached to this post.



