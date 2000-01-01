Today, 12:30 PM #1 chovner Titanium Join Date: Aug 2009 Location: Edmonton Posts: 1,251 Stuff and Things for sale!!!!





 Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50



 Fansproject Positum, MIB - $100 (box not show in pic)



 Fansproject Browning, MIB - $80 (box not shown in pic)



 Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3 (boxes not shown in pic)



 Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $100 (box not shown in pic)



 Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head - $120 for the pair (pacages not show in pic)



 SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100



 Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $100



 Titans Return Blaster, MIB - $50



 Badcube Sunsurge, MIB - SOLD



 Masterpiece Rodimus, MIB w/coin - $140



 Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20



 Generations Whirl, missing instructions - SOLD



 Titans Return Rewind, complete- $10



 Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $40



 Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10



 Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $50











Cybertron.ca Feedback: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...hlight=chovner



TFW2005 Feedback: http://www.tfw2005.com/boards/junkio...1-chovner.html



eBay Feedback: http://feedback.ebay.ca/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewFeedback2&userid=chovner&ftab=Al lFeedback



