Selling stuff to make some room. Shipping not included.
Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50
Fansproject Positum, MIB - $100 (box not show in pic)
Fansproject Browning, MIB - $80 (box not shown in pic)
Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3 (boxes not shown in pic)
Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $100 (box not shown in pic)
Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head - $120 for the pair (pacages not show in pic)
SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100
Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $100
Titans Return Blaster, MIB - $50
Badcube Sunsurge, MIB - SOLD
Masterpiece Rodimus, MIB w/coin - $140
Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20
Generations Whirl, missing instructions - SOLD
Titans Return Rewind, complete- $10
Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $40
Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10
Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $50