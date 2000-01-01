Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 12:30 PM
chovner
Titanium
Join Date: Aug 2009
Location: Edmonton
Posts: 1,251
Stuff and Things for sale!!!!
Selling stuff to make some room. Shipping not included.


 Fansproject Defender, MIB w/reprolabels, extra heel supports and 1 extra propeller/sword - $50

 Fansproject Positum, MIB - $100 (box not show in pic)

 Fansproject Browning, MIB - $80 (box not shown in pic)

 Fansproject Insecticons, MIB w/reprolabels - $150 for all 3 (boxes not shown in pic)

 Fansproject Assaulter, MIB - $100 (box not shown in pic)

 Mech Ideas Apex and Geminus, MOC w/extra head - $120 for the pair (pacages not show in pic)

 SDCC G1 Blaster, MIB w/ 3 cassette holders - $100

 Toyworld Orionvil, MIB - $100

 Titans Return Blaster, MIB - $50

 Badcube Sunsurge, MIB - SOLD

 Masterpiece Rodimus, MIB w/coin - $140

 Human Alliance Sideswipe, Complete - $20

 Generations Whirl, missing instructions - SOLD

 Titans Return Rewind, complete- $10

 Reveal The Shield Lugnut, missing instructions - $40

 Generations Thrust, missing instructions - $10

 Robots in Disguise Optimus Prime, missing missiles, instructions and 1 tire - $50
