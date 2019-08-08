|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege II Private Hot Rod
Wave 4 reveals continue, with the Transformers Trading Card Game team debuting Private Hot Rod across their official social media channels. Learn more about how this card functions in game by checking out the attached artwork, then share your thoughts about it on the 2005 boards! View this post on Instagram Bah weep graghnah weep nini bong?
