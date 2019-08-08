Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,216

Exciting news for Transformers Earth Wars players as this week’s update brings bonus XP and the first look at the next pair of combiners! Autobot Defensor and Decepticon Abominus will be joining the fight in the near future (though no release dates have been given yet) and Space Ape has shared their progress on the teams. In the meantime, starting today, Protectobot and Terrorcon duplicates will be dropping universal combiner spark to help you towards putting the teams together. Check out the full details on this weekend’s event and the combiners after the jump. Monster Within Gather your Alliance members



