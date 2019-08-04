|
Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2 & 3
Takara Tomy Mall Website
has uploaded the the*Takara Tomy Generations Selects Seacons Web Comic/Manga Part 2 & 3. The Seacons story continues and more battles are coming in hot. If you missed part 1, you can read a proper English translation here
. Parts 2 and 3 (still in Japanese) show us G1 Convoy/Optimus Prime in a battle with a horde of Gulf (Skalor) clones. The Autobot Leader powers up into Star Convoy, but Turtler/Snaptrap combines with 4 of the clones into King Poseidon/Piranacon. A very unexpected combination indeed. You can download the comics as pdf files from Takara » Continue Reading.
