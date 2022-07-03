Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 48,526

TFW2005 Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? June Final Week



June is leaving with a long list of new Transformers sightings around the globe. New Beast Wars reissues in Australia, Studio Series and Jada Toys die-cast figurines in Chile, Studio Series Sludge in Colombia, the latest Cyberverse Deluxe wave in Hungary, new Buzzworthy Bumblebee toys in New Zealand, Generations Selects Cyclonus and Studio Series Core Class in Peru, the unexpected sighting of the week comes from Russia with the*Casio G-Shock Master Optimus Prime Resonant Mode, we also have the first world sighting of Legacy Wave 2 Deluxes in Singapore plus new Cyberverse and Authentics toys, and we also have another

