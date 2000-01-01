Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:04 AM   #1
MilanX3
Crossover
Join Date: Sep 2014
Location: Ontario
Posts: 1,427
Siege Jetfire listed at Walmart.ca
So this happened...

Looks like Walmart will be selling the Siege Jetfire, online at least...currently listed at $119.99CAD!

Currently in stock as of 1.00am EST.

https://www.walmart.ca/en/ip/transfo.../6000200277207


Happy Hunting!
