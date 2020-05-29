Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
>
Transformers Discussion
>
International Transformers News
TFNation to Include Buzz Stan Bush And Mae Catt In ?The Big Broadcast Of 2020?
User Name
Remember Me?
Password
Home
Boards
Register
FAQ
Gallery
Members List
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
Twitter
Facebook
Thread Tools
Today, 04:21 PM
#
1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,789
TFNation to Include Buzz Stan Bush And Mae Catt In ?The Big Broadcast Of 2020?
TFNation
*posted up that 2 more guests are coming to their online convention “The Big Broadcast of 2020”.* Attending are Stan Bush Transformers*musical legend*, and Mae Catt voice of Transformers Cyberverse Bumblebee.* The Big Broadcast will take place on August 14th and 15th, online. They join other online guests:*
Buzz Dixon – G1 cartoon writer, Mae Catt Cyberverse cartoon writer
,
Peter Spellos – RID Sky-Byte voice actor,*Paul Eiding – G1 Perceptor voice actor, and*Townsend Coleman – Transformers Animated Sentinel Prime voice actor.
The post
TFNation to Include Buzz Stan Bush And Mae Catt In “The Big Broadcast Of 2020”
appeared first on
Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at
http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron
View Public Profile
Send a private message to Super_Megatron
Visit Super_Megatron's homepage!
Find More Posts by Super_Megatron
«
Previous Thread
|
Next Thread
»
Thread Tools
Show Printable Version
Email this Page
Posting Rules
You
may not
post new threads
You
may not
post replies
You
may not
post attachments
You
may not
edit your posts
BB code
is
On
Smilies
are
On
[IMG]
code is
On
HTML code is
Off
Forum Rules
Forum Jump
User Control Panel
Private Messages
Subscriptions
Who's Online
Search Forums
Forums Home
Transformers Discussion
Transformers General Discussion
Canadian Transformers News
Transformers Collections Spotlight
Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Transformers Video Reviews
Canadian Transformers Sightings
International Transformers News
Transformers Customs and Artwork
TFcon Discussion
Cybertron.ca Marketplace
Items For Sale or Trade
Wanted Items
Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback
Transformers On Ebay
Off Topic
General Discussion
Canadian Action Figure News
Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings
Tech Support Forum and Site Rules
Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge
Transformers Shopping
Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support.
More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
MP-3 Transformers Masterpiece Japan Starscream Mint in box Stickers unapplied
Transformers War for Cybertron Siege Phantom Squadron Skywarp MISB MIB SEALED
NEW Transformers War for Cybertron Netflix 7" Voyager Decepticon Megatron 3-Pack
G1 Transformers Lot PARTS + WEAPONS Starscream Skywarp O. Prime Frenzy Rumble
G1 Jazz TRU Reissue FACTORY SEALED Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Bonecrusher Jazz Megatron Shockwave Grimlock
TRANSFORMERS Impossible Toys 3rd Party SPIKE & SPARKPLUG Figure Lot G1 5 of Each
Powered by
vBadvanced
CMPS v3.2.3
All times are GMT -4. The time now is
05:38 PM
.
Transformers
G.I. Joe
Toys and Action Figures
Action Figures in Canada
Thundercats
Contact Us
-
Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
-
Archive
-
Top
Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.