Today, 08:41 AM
Super_Megatron
Magnificent Mecha MM-01 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Color Prototype


Via the MegaDream Museum Facebook group we have our first images of the new Magnificent Mecha MM-01 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime color prototype. It seems we have another third party company in the market bringing another rendition of Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime. According to the information shared, this figure is about 30.00 cm tall and the main body weighs about 1 kilo, fully articulated and featuring a die-cast skeleton, rubber tires, weathering finish, LED eyes, magnetic parts (not specified which ones) and it will include a display base. As we can see from the images, robot mode look very movie-accurate and compact

The post Magnificent Mecha MM-01 Bumblebee Movie Optimus Prime Color Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



