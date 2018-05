Hasbro Writes A New Chapter For Transformers

Licensing Expo 2018 is just around the corner and Hasbro is ready to showcase their upcoming lineups . Speaking to License Global, this toy giant has given a lengthy description of their future plans for the Transformers Franchise. "We decided on Bumblebee because we wanted to go in a bit of a different direction. We wanted a character-focused film versus an ensemble. He is loved by kids, multiple generations, girls and women. Everyone loves Bumblebee," continues Warner. Hasbro is capitalizing on the film's surroundings with a slate of '80s-themed launches including a TV series, a vinyl album and a graphic