More... One last iBooks *preview for tonight, this time for the second issue of the team book spanning the Hasbroverse, Revolutionaries. Current Action Man Ian Noble finds himself stranded on the moon after the first issue’s events, and comes across a base built by some classic Hasbro villains. Read*the three-page preview after the break, and pick up the issue itself on February 22.The post Revolutionaries #2 iBooks preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

